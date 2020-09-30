Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Victoria records 13 new virus cases

by Anthony Piovesan
30th Sep 2020 8:53 AM

 

Victoria has recorded 13 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Wednesday, the Department of Health confirmed.

The state's death toll is now 798.

The consistently low infection numbers mean Melbourne's crucial 14-day average remains firmly below 20, standing at 16.4.

Regional Victoria's 14 day average is 0.3.

There are 21 cases of an unknown source in metropolitan Melbourne and none across regional Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrew eased some of Melbourne's harsh lockdown measures on Sunday, with the city's curfew scrapped.

About 127,000 Melburnians returned to work on Monday, while residents are now permitted to meet outside in groups of up to five people from two households.

Primary school students will also be able to return to the classroom from October 12.

If cases remain low the Premier expected Melbourne to take the third step on the state's COVID-19 recovery road map on October 19, a week earlier than originally scheduled.

 

Originally published as Victoria records 13 new virus cases

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man paroled after breaching DVO just days after jail release

        Premium Content Man paroled after breaching DVO just days after jail release

        News The court heard the man had been in and out of custody for most of his life.

        Why Bundy has been added as a stop on new caravanning route

        Premium Content Why Bundy has been added as a stop on new caravanning route

        News The Sloways initiative was launched just in time for the school holidays.

        DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Police investigate Bundy Central bike theft

        Premium Content Police investigate Bundy Central bike theft

        News Can you assist police with this stolen item?