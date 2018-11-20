Cops foil Melbourne terror attack

POLICE have swooped in on three Victorian men after they were caught allegedly planning a terrorist attack in Melbourne.

Victoria Police, the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) and other agencies worked together as part of the Joint Counter Terrorism Team to foil the group's alleged plans, arresting the men this morning.

The three men, a 30-year-old from Dallas, a 26-year-old from Campbellfield and a 21-year-old from Greenvale, are expected to face court later today.

Police also executed four warrants in the north west in Melbourne, searching a property in Coolaroo.

"It will be alleged the three men arrested were involved in undertaking preparations for planning a terrorist act in Melbourne," police said in a statement.

"Victoria Police would like to reassure the community that the threat has been contained and there is no ongoing threat."

Victoria Police Public Order Response Team vehicles have been patrolling Melbourne’s CBD since the attack. Picture: Scott Barbour

The three arrests come a week after a separate terror attack occurred in the Victorian capital city.

On the afternoon of November 9, 30-year-old Hassan Khalif Shire Ali pulled up in Bourke St in a four-wheel drive, containing gas cylinders turned to their open position, in what police said was a failed plan to cause an explosion.

The Somalia-born Ali then stabbed three men, including the popular 74-year-old Italian restaurateur Sisto Malaspina, who died at the scene. The two other victims were released from Royal Melbourne Hospital last week.

Police had no proof Ali was planning an attack beforehand.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton pleaded with Australians last week to help close a "black spot" in the country's ability to detect terror threats in the wake of the Bourke Street attack.

"There is a real black spot for us, and that is a vulnerability," Mr Dutton admitted, citing comments from Duncan Lewis, the Director-General of Security at ASIO, who said potential terrorists were using encrypted apps so their messages couldn't be discovered.

"It is even more difficult today than it was five or 10 years ago to try to deal with some of these cases," Mr Dutton said.

"The police can't contemplate every circumstance.

"Where you have someone who is buying chemicals, importing or purchasing online different items that might be precursors to make up an explosive device, you would expect there to be intelligence around that activity.

"Where you have someone who picks up a kitchen knife and grabs a couple of gas bottles and drives into the CBD, these are very difficult circumstances to stop."