Victim's mum says parole set too early for teen basher

ON SCENE: Police investigating the scene of the assault on Percy St. Sophie Lester

THE mother of a Warwick teenager who almost lost her life in a brutal bashing has labelled the release date given to one of her daughter's attackers "a joke".

Shannon Angela Williams pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm in May and was sentenced in Toowoomba District Court last week.

Williams, 18, was ordered to serve three years in jail but was given a parole release date of October 10 this year, the one-year anniversary of the teen's assault.

A 16-year-old Warwick girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The mother of the attacked 15-year-old said she was disappointed Williams, who lives in Toowoomba, would be released on a day that was already painful.

"It makes it a celebration for her - it's a joke for the justice system," she said.

"She should have been made to serve half the sentence in prison, considering that (my daughter) would have died without surgery and almost did."

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was forced to fight for her life after being bashed on the way home from a party in the early hours of the morning last October.

She was initially able to speak to police, but her condition quickly deteriorated and she was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane to undergo emergency brain surgery.

Despite the head of the intensive care unit at the hospital saying most didn't survive that type of brain injury, she recovered and returned home in November.

The teen's mother said her daughter was now working part-time but had been unable to return to school.

"Things have changed for her since the release date, but she's gotten back into life quite well," she said.

"She doesn't feel safe now, so we're trying to work through that at the moment."

But her mother said the Warwick community had been "brilliant" following the attack.

Friends and family are also offering ongoing support to the teen.

"We couldn't have asked for more support from the community," she said.

"It was great to be backed by people."