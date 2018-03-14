Victim's ex grilled on relationship with alleged murderer

ON TRIAL: Jason Errol Gerhardt has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Craig Marshall at Coonarr on August 1, 2015.

THE partner of a man stabbed to death at Coonarr finished giving evidence at the trial of his alleged murderer today.

Jason Errol Gerhardt has pleaded not guilty in Bundaberg Supreme Court to the murder of Craig Marshall, 44, on August 1, 2015.

Today Kristen Eastley went toe-to-toe with defence barrister Callan Cassidy about the nature of her relationship with Gerhardt, her former partner.

She claimed they had split in 2012 but Mr Cassidy suggested their relationship had continued after that date.

Ms Eastley rejected those suggestions but said the pair, who have two children, remained close friends.

She said she had hidden her relationship with Mr Marshall from Gerhardt as the men had been friends since they were 17.

Jurors were also shown a series of text messages sent between Ms Eastley's phone and Mr Gerhardt's phone after the murder.

Ms Eastley said she had sent a message asking why Mr Gerhardt had killed Mr Marshall. Messages from Mr Gerhardt's phone said that Ms Eastley and Mr Marshall had been untruthful about their relationship.

Jurors today are expected to hear evidence from Ms Eastley's eldest sons.

The trial, before Justice Roslyn Atkinson, continues.