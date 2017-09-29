Victim's dad backs family's push for law reform

TRAGEDY: Yasmin McAllister was killed when a car hit her as she was walking to a bus stop. Her father has backed a petition by Bundaberg's Walker family calling for tougher penalties for negligent driving offences that cause death.

"THE only thing we own in this world is our lives. If someone steals that life, they need to pay.”

Those are the words of father Glynn Harnell, whose daughter tragically lost her life after being hit by a car while she was walking to a bus stop in Brisbane.

The Ipswich man made the trip to Bundaberg this week in support of the Walkers Law petition and said he believed harsher penalties should apply to those who killed someone by negligent driving.

The petition

comes after Bundaberg siblings Sarah and Daniel Walker were killed in a Bruce Hwy crash earlier this year.

"I only met the Walkers two or three weeks ago but they are almost like family now,” Mr Harnell said.

"We have a similar story and want similar outcomes for the justice system.”

With the driver who allegedly caused his daughter's death to face court next month, Mr Harnell said he was desperate for the laws to change.

"I feel very strongly about it,” he said.

At 7.40am on June 14, Yasmin McAllister was walking to a bus stop to go to Brisbane city for work.

Mr Harnell said while she stood at a traffic island, two cars collided and one hit his daughter.

She was rushed to hospital with severe head trauma and died 18 hours later.

He said his daughter had so much to look forward to in life before it was tragically cut short.

"She was only 27 years old and had only been married for a year,” he said.

"Ever since she was two weeks old I have always said she had a megawatt smile.”

"She saved two lives in her lifetime - she talked down one of her friends and a stranger from suicide.”

Mr Harnell said in severe cases of negligent driving causing death, a maximum penalty of two years jail time should apply.

Existing maximum penalties for careless driving was 40 penalty units ($4876) or six months' imprisonment.

The Main Roads department is reviewing the penalties for careless driving that results in death or grievous bodily harm.

Click here to sign the petition.