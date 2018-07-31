Menu
Elizabeth Mary Coman was charged with man-slaughter after a domestic incident in Wamuran.
Victim was still under car wheel, police allege

31st Jul 2018 8:43 AM
A DRUNK mother-of-two allegedly drove a car over her partner during a domestic dispute on Saturday and left him trapped under a wheel where he was found dead, Caboolture Magistrates Court heard.

Elizabeth Mary Coman, 52, was charged with manslaughter and high range drink driving (0.24) after her partner Clive Douglas Crandley died in the driveway of their Wamuran property, north of Brisbane.

Police allege Coman called 000 after the incident about 7pm Saturday and said she had driven the car at Mr Crandley.

When police arrived Mr Crandley was still under the front right wheel, police allege.

Coman's lawyer Gino Milani told the court Mr Crandley "leapt" in front of the car is Coman was attempting to drive away from the property during the "tragic accident".

He told the court there was little damage to the car, indicating there had been no "great impact" between the vehicle and Mr Crandley.

"The cause of death has not yet been established because we're waiting for the results of a post mortem examination," he said.

Magistrate Peter Hasted denied bail for Coman and remanded her in custody until a committal mention on September 24.

