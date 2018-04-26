Victim of hate crime bolstered by support

Bradley Skinner with his sister Amanda at their Blacks Beach home.

Bradley Skinner with his sister Amanda at their Blacks Beach home. Madura McCormack

A MACKAY man who was allegedly bashed unconscious in an unprovoked hate crime has received hundreds of messages of support, but says it's likely nothing will change.

Bradley Skinner was having dinner with his sister Amanda and a friend at the Rosewood Dr Domino's in Rural View on April 15 when a random man allegedly called him a slur.

"This guy walked past, and we were all laughing and having a good time about to go home, and he called me a faggot," he said.

"I just ignore it because I'm used to that stuff, but my sister doesn't take too kindly to it so she got up and said 'what the hell'.

"He ended up hitting her in the face... and it all went on from there and he got out this chain and started whacking me with it."

Mr Skinner lost consciousness when he was allegedly struck on the head.

Since telling his story to the Daily Mercury, Mr Skinner said he has been contacted by hundreds of people with messaged of support.

"Hundreds... I've had so many people try to add me on social media," he said.

"It's been really helpful, it makes me feel loved... that I'm not on my own and there are more good people than there are bad.

"A lot of people have said to move out of here, but that's easier said than done."

Mr Skinner said he will now "move on with life" just as he had when he was bashed as a 17-year-old by a group of people while walking home from a party and when he was allegedly assaulted when he was 19 during a night out in Airlie.

"It's happened before, so it's bound to happen again really," he said.

"What's to stop someone hitting me again."

No one has been charged.

However, Queensland Police have confirmed they are still actively investigating.