A German man in his 20s has been identified as the victim of a fatal camper van crash.
News

Victim identified in firey camper van fatality

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
13th Jan 2021 8:00 AM
A German man in his 20s has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Lowmead on Sunday where a camper van burst into flames.

Preliminary investigations show about 5.30pm the camper van travelling south on Lowmead Road collided with a pylon of a rail bridge overpass and caught on fire.

The driver, a German man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were now in talks with German consulates following the tragedy which closed the rail line for several hours.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100062525 within the online suspicious activity form.

Gladstone Observer

