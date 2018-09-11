VIDEO: Magpie attack on cyclist caught in slow motion

Luke Berkelmans was riding in Mapleton when a magpie attacked him, which he caught on video.

Luke Berkelmans was riding in Mapleton when a magpie attacked him, which he caught on video. Luke Berkelmans

MAGPIE season is well and truly in full swoop on the Sunshine Coast with scary video footage emerging of the territorial birds on the attack.

Luke Berkelmans was riding in Mapleton when one came far too close for comfort.

He filmed the assault - in slow-motion - and shared it to social media.

Magpie swoop: Luke Berkelmans was riding in Mapleton when a magpie attacked him, which he caught on video. Via Luke Berkelmans.

The video is only a few seconds long, but more than enough time for the bird to attack multiple times.

He joked that the noise was definitely coming from the bird not him.

Have you been hit? Let us know in the comments.