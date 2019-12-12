Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Helen Salaris, wife of Tony Salaris, and her daughters speak to media about the death of Tony.
Helen Salaris, wife of Tony Salaris, and her daughters speak to media about the death of Tony.
Crime

Teenager in court over grandfather's death

by Caroline Schelle
12th Dec 2019 1:25 PM

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murder over the death of a 73-year-old grandfather in suburban Melbourne.

The 17-year-old is accused of killing Antonio Salaris, who died near his Kilsyth home in August 2018.

It was the first time the teen - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been in custody.

The court was told there was CTV footage available in the case, and also forensic evidence, including DNA, that needed to be analysed.

The boy will appear in court for a committal mention in April.

antonio salaris crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        If you hit a cow with your car, this is what you should know

        premium_icon If you hit a cow with your car, this is what you should know

        Rural Stray livestock on country roads is part of rural life, but what should you do if the worst occurs?

        BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

        premium_icon BREAKING: Dingo destroyed after attack on child

        Breaking The boy was bitten on the hand by the dingo

        Woman speaks out after rat baits kill her pets

        premium_icon Woman speaks out after rat baits kill her pets

        Pets & Animals Woman urges people to consider pets when poisoning rats