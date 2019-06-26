Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man jailed 10 years for cold case rape

by Christine McGinn
26th Jun 2019 3:12 PM

A man who took part in the gang rape of a woman on a popular Victorian beach more than three decades ago has been jailed for 10 years.

Gregory John Challenger, now 56, was sentenced to a minimum seven years behind bars on Wednesday, after a jury found him guilty of three counts of aggravated rape on New Year's Eve in 1985.

Challenger punched his victim in the face, raped her, dragged her over a barbed wire fence and held her down, so a co-accused could also rape her in Lorne, County Court Judge Liz Gaynor said on Wednesday.

cold case editors picks jail rape

Top Stories

    Politicians the winners as workers brace for penalty cuts

    premium_icon Politicians the winners as workers brace for penalty cuts

    News WHILE restaurant and retail workers are about to get less in the pocket, politicians are licking their lips for a wage increase.

    Bundy lawyer on Folau: More deserving causes

    premium_icon Bundy lawyer on Folau: More deserving causes

    Opinion NewsMail columnist raises questions about issue

    Jewel update: Council allows extension for key projects

    premium_icon Jewel update: Council allows extension for key projects

    Politics Completion date set for Bargara highrise