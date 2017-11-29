Viagra, drug lab found at Turnbull's house after death

DRUG CHARGES: Luke Turnbull, 37, was last month found not guilty of the murder of Bundaberg boxer Landon Delinecort.

A VIOLENT death led investigating police to the Bundaberg home of suspect Luke Turnbull, where a search found Viagra pills, steroids, marijuana seeds, testosterone liquid and equipment used in an illicit methamphetamine lab.

Remnants of the drug ice were found on lab equipment police seized.

Thirty-seven year-old Turnbull - who a jury last month acquitted of the murder and manslaughter of boxer Landon Delinecort - was back before the District Court today to plead guilty to a series of serious drug offences.

The court heard how Turnbull blew a $300,000 medical payout, received after surgery went wrong, on gambling, drugs and booze.

Turnbull, a concreter, pleaded guilty before Judge Anthony Rafter SC to unlawfully producing the dangerous drug methylamphetamine at Branyan on November 28, 2015; unlawful possession of testosterone, the anabolic steroid Trenbolone and the steroid Nandrolone; possession of marijuana; and possession of the restricted drug Viagra.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook outlined Turnbull's criminal past including assaults and a violent street struggle with four police in which officers had been injured while trying to restrain him, and said he had been on probation at the time of the drug offences.

In his submission on sentencing, Mr Cook said an 18-month jail term was appropriate. However, he said, Turnbull had spent 698 days - nearly 23 months - in custody and should be released to immediate parole.

Mr Cook said during the search of his home police found 100 marijuana seeds, steroids in vials, Viagra, and equipment consistent with methylamphetamine production, with a meth cook seeming to have been done prior.

"It was clear Mr Turnbull had an ice habit around the time,” he said.

"His pleas are timely following his acquittal for homicide charges last month.”

Mr Cook said the lab was not operational when found, and had been low level and unsophisticated.

Drug lab gear included a home-made condenser from a tube of poly pipe with a garden hose attached and a portable stove. An esky held caustic soda, gloves, hoses and funnels, on which pseudoephedrine detected.

Defence barrister Peter Richards said Turnbull planned to make a career from rugby league until suffering a sports injury during a grand-final.

"The use of alcohol and drugs affected this man's life significantly,” Mr Richards said.

"Ever since an operation on his shoulder in 2009 he has spiralled downhill somewhat,” he said.

"He now has prospects of re-establishing himself.”

Judge Rafter said, based on Mr Richards' submission, Turnbull began using ice back in 2000 - "well before the shoulder injury”.

Mr Richards said that was when Turnbull was introduced to the drug, saying: "The payout he received for surgical negligence was gambled away and used on drugs and alcohol”.

Judge Rafter noted Turnbull had convictions for methamphetamine in 2004, when a conviction was not recorded.

He said the reason Turnbull spent 698 days in custody was because he had been charged with murder.

"You were identified as a suspect in that death and the police searched your house and located drug paraphernalia and a clandestine lab in a shed,” Judge Rafter said.

"It is clear it was low-level production.”

Turnbull was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in jail for the production of ice, and lesser sentences for the other offences. He was immediately released to parole