Viability of bauxite facility for Bundy port investigated

NEW WAVE: Gladstone Ports Corporation and Australian Bauxite Limited (ABx) are partnering to invest in the Bundaberg port’s future and facilitate new trade.

THE feasibility of building and operating a one million tonne per annum bauxite facility at the Bundaberg Port will be investigated, with Gladstone Ports Corporation and Australian Bauxite Limited (ABx) partnering to invest in the port’s future and facilitate new trade.

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will look at the suitability of constructing the facility to ship bauxite from Binjour out of the Bundaberg Port.

As an emerging Australian bauxite producer with a pipeline for development, ABx has bauxite deposits in Tasmania, Queensland and New South Wales.

ABx COO Leon Hawker considers the Queensland Binjour Project to be the best source of gibbsite-trihydrate (THA) bauxite in the state.

“The Binjour Project is located 115km southwest of the Port of Bundaberg, and as an area suitable for low-temperature alumina refineries, we foresee great potential,” he said.

“We are happy to continue to advocate the Port of Bundaberg as our favoured destination and shipping port for ABx Bauxite.

“We have a great relationship with GPC and we look forward to developing a plan for the future.”

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said the outlook for the Port of Bundaberg was bright, with the ABx MoU just another demonstration of the confidence in the region.

“We are excited to be working with ABx on the potential for a new facility, bringing new trade to the region,” he said.

“We will commence formal feasibility assessments with ABx over the coming months, which will determine the next steps.”

The Port of Bundaberg is a hub for growth with ‘green fuel’ wood pellet exports set to double and growth in mineral exports from the region planned to commence in 2020, bringing jobs, economic growth and international trade.

GPC remains confident the Port of Bundaberg will continue to go from strength to strength and is committed to exploring new opportunities for the port moving forward.