Vets introduce laboratory of upgraded equipment

PET owners will be happy to hear their fur-babies will continue to receive the upmost care, after a local veterinary surgery has invested in state of the art equipment.

East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital recently upgraded their facilities with the latest technology available within the industry.

Veterinarian Marianne Curran at the East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital.

The popular vet practice recently installed the latest IDEXX systems and software, including a machine that automatically shakes blood samples to mix red and white blood cells and prevents the sample from settling.

Additionally, the clinic has welcomed a new anaesthetic machine, two ultrasound and an x-ray machine that provides instant scans.

Veterinarian Marianne Curran said the advanced technology has not only simplified processes for staff members, but it meant immediate results and more accurate diagnoses for owners and their beloved pets.

“The new blood machine gives us a lot more useful information and we can get a more comprehensive profile of what is going on inside the animal,” Ms Curran said.

“Our new x-ray machines ensure the image is a lot better quality so we can pick up things that we may not have been able to see with older machines and that means we can give better diagnoses and treatment.”

Veterinary nurse Kelly Leather cleans the teeth of a dog at the East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital.

Surgical lights have also been fitted to assist with dental work, as well as a new table with an in-built drainage system and the practice have chosen to donate the old table to RSPCA.

The vet clinic has invested in a number of bear huggers, which inflate and wrap around an unwell animal to stabilise their body temperature.

Practice manager Lynelle Pronger said some of the equipment was exactly the same as the appliances used in dentist surgeries for humans.

“We wanted to stay sustainable, so we will not be billing patients higher or increasing prices to finance the equipment,” Ms Pronger said.

“Our upgrades were done so that we could evolve with the latest technology and get quicker, faster results for owners and diagnoses for clients.”

East Bundaberg Veterinary Hospital is at 71 Princess St.

To book an appointment, call 4153 1399.