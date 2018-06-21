Veterans' welfare a priority for MP

LOOKING after the men and women who have served this country is a number one priority for Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

LOOKING after the men and women who have served this country is a number one priority for Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Mr Bennett headed to Canberra this week to meet with federal ministers and key stakeholders to discuss issues impacting veterans in the community.

He has been a strong advocate for veteran's affairs since he was elevated to the role of Shadow Veterans Minister in December last year.

"I'm passionate about the welfare of those who have served, and those who continue to serve, our country,” Mr Bennett said.

"I'd like to ensure we have appropriate policies in place to protect those who protect us, which is why it's so important that we take the time to develop policies to improve services and provide more opportunities for military personnel.

"I had some invaluable discussions with the minister and representatives who have a military background and I look forward to being able to implement new initiatives to support our veterans in the future.”

Mr Bennett said the region's veterans would benefit from future policies.

"Our region is home to a number of ADF personnel, some who have struggled to transition back into civilian life and other careers after leaving the Defence Force,” he said.