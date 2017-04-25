Veteran's time at Hiroshima relived

SITTING in the front row for the Bargara Dawn Service, 91-year-old Ken Berkery retold his time in the British Navy during First World War.

A radar operator and gunner aboard HMS Woodcock, he served time in the Mediterranean Sea, Pacific and Indian oceans before being along side the American battleship the Missouri in Tokyo Harbour when peace was declared with the Japanese.

Mr Berkery said he visited Hiroshima, the site of the nuclear blast, after peace was declared.

It is something he will never forget and said the city was devastated by the blast.

"There were a few building still standing but there was no grass, trees or animals, not even insects,” he said.

"You could hear a pin drop there.”