Veterans share in friendship at civic service

GENERATIONS: Veterans Butch Lane attended the Bundaberg Civic Service with his three grandchildren and best mate Bruce Raymer, both served during 1967 - 68.

VETERANS Butch Lane and Bruce Raymer may not have known each other when they both served from 1967 to 1968, but their shared experiences have led to a lasting friendship.

Mr Lane, who was accompanied by his three grandchildren, said he had turned up to the Bundaberg Anzac Day Civic Service for 20 years.

ANZAC DAY: Bundaberg Civic Service. mike knott

Mr Raymer has marched on Anzac Day for 30 years and said it was an important day for families to gather together.

"It's great to see the young ones here," he said.

"If they don't learn early, they won't understand what this is all about.

Anzac Day - Civic Service Parade: Anzac Day - Civic Service Parade in Bourbong Street.

"We come to show respect to what elders have been through and now we are just passing it on."

The message was not lost on the youngsters who attended the service hand-in-hand with grandparents who had seen things many of us hope we will never have to.

Men and women walked with honour in their eyes as they reached Anzac Park wearing medals on the right side - showing they are their own, and others wearing them on the left in tribute to loved ones.

The ceremony was opened with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey stating that as "Australians, it's our duty to carry the legacy into the future".

The crowd watched on in silence at Anzac Park as wreaths were laid by dignities, school students and Bundaberg organisations.

Anzac Day parade: Video from the Anzac Day parade in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Army Reserve Lieutenant Wharton said the guard attended a number of services around the area.

He said with the commemoration of Anzac Day, it was an honour to take part and show respect for past and current serving members.

ANZAC DAY: Bundaberg Civic Service. mike knott

The service concluded with many of the veterans and their families heading to the Bundaberg RSL Club to share memories over a beer or two.