Veterans have a new space for support

OFFICIAL OPENING: Mayor Jack Dempsey, RSL Queensland State President Tony Ferris, District President Don Davey, Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt and Jodie Lay from the Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch at the opening of the Veterans Support Centre. Mike Knott BUN150818VETERANS3

THE Bundaberg RSL Sub Branch hosted the grand opening of the Veterans' Support Centre yesterday which saw 150 veterans attend a ceremony and afternoon tea.

Located on Takalvan St, the centre will be the hub for support and social events as well as offering welfare and pension assistance to veterans of the region.

The building includes an accommodation unit available for veterans and carers needing support due to events such as medical and hospital visits.

Deputy president of the RSL Bundaberg Sub Branch Helen Blackburn said the centre was a place for veterans to get a leg-up.

"We've got lots of organisations that can help them and our Veteran Support Centre is to provide a place for those organisations to be,” she said.

Ms Blackburn said the centre offered assistance to a number of homeless veterans in the Bundaberg community.

"It's not a hand-out, it's a hand-up to try to help them get along with their life,” she said.

Local veteran Fred Bainbridge, 94, said the centre would offer a place for veterans, who wouldn't normally see each other until Anzac Day, to catch up.

His only concern was that older veterans like himself don't always drive and it could be a costly taxi trip out to the support centre. .