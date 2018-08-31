Menu
Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
Veteran support services receive $200k funding boost

Toni Benson-Rogan
31st Aug 2018 5:00 AM
VETERAN support organisations across Bundaberg will receive government funding as part of the $200,000 Building Excellence in Support and Training Grant.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said this was great news for local support organisations such as the RSL Sub-branch mobile welfare office, which travels through the region to set up at shows and events.

"I'm very pleased to announce the Federal Government is providing just over $200,000 in grants to local veteran organisations,” Mr Pitt said. The grant is providing more than $50,000 for the local RSL branch and $3,000 to the Bundaberg Veterans Association to better the connection for struggling veterans who don't go into an RSL or have access to a welfare officer.

"The best grants programs have been awarded and that allocation of over $200,000 to the Hinkler electorate is all about helping veterans, they've done their service and we need to look after them once that is completed,” he said.

President of the Wide Bay and Burnett RSL District Branch Don Davey said the funding covered 41 sub-branches stretching from the Sunshine Coast up to areas near Rockhampton and everywhere in between, and the welfare caravan assisted those areas when needed.

"It's set up to get people in a non-threatening environment, allows them to be able to find out what we can do, how we can help them if they are looking for help and give them the opportunity to be able to recover in some ways from the activities they've been exposed to,” Mr Davey said.

