Long shot: Fastest goal in Premier League history

Southampton striker Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history as he netted after just 7.69 seconds of his side's match at Watford on Wednesday.

Long's record-breaking goal came immediately after the kick-off when he blocked a clearance from Watford defender Craig Cathcart, allowing the Republic of Ireland international to dink a cool finish over Ben Foster.

The 32-year-old's strike surpassed the previous fastest Premier League goal, scored by Tottenham defender Ledley King in 9.9 seconds against Bradford in December 2000.

It was only Long's fourth goal of the season for struggling Southampton, with three of those now coming in his last four appearances.

King was watching Tottenham's game against Brighton on Tuesday when he discovered that his 19-year record had been broken.

After King's goal, the next fastest strike in Premier League history was scored by Alan Shearer after 10.52 seconds for Newcastle against Manchester City in 2003.

Christian Eriksen scored after 10.54 seconds for Tottenham against Manchester United last season.

FASTEST GOALS IN PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY

07.69 Shane Long Southampton v Watford 2018-19

09.82 Ledley King Spurs v Bradford City 2000-01

10.52 Alan Shearer Newcastle v Man City 2002-03

10.54 Christian Eriksen Spurs v Man Utd 2017-18

11.90 Mark Viduka Leeds v Charlton 2000-01