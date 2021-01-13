Menu
Dylan Roberton steps away from St Kilda to consider his future
AFL

Veteran Saint steps away from footy

by Nick Smart
13th Jan 2021 12:25 PM
St Kilda defender Dylan Roberton is taking some time away from the Saints to consider his footballing future.

The club announced on Wednesday the 29-year-old would take a pause from his football commitments following consultation with his specialists and club medical team.

With the "full support of the club," he will assess all available options over the coming weeks.

It has been almost three years since Roberton suffered a terrifying onfield heart scare.

 

Dylan Roberton during a training drill last year. Picture: Michael Klein
Roberton collapsed on the field against Geelong in Round 4, 2018 due to a career-threatening heart irregularity.

Then another heart-related issue in a pre-season game at the start of 2019 brought him to the brink of retirement.

"The first (incident) took us a while because we didn't really know what was happening," Roberton told the Herald Sun last year.

"Once it happened the second time, it was really backs-to-the-wall stuff. We were really conservative and really worried about my health."

He bravely fought back and made his return in Round 1 of 2020 before being sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Roberton was voted into the Saints' leadership group last year, such is his standing among the playing group.

        • 13th Jan 2021 12:00 PM