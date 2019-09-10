Veteran baker to take over Tradewinds

Baker Mark Haafkens is the new owner of Tradewinds Bakery in Woongarra Street.

LOCAL baker Mark Haafken recently became the new owner of Tradewinds Bakery and you could say he is on a bit of a roll, and not the bread kind.

After being a baker for 35 years and working at Tradewinds for the last six years, Mr Haafken said it was ‘just the right time’ to jump at the opportunity.

“Since I left school, at the age of about 15, I’ve been baking and I did a bit of cheffing for a while but found my way back to baking,” he said.

“I always loved helping Mum out in the kitchen and I’m just so passionate about making great food that customers really enjoy.”

The new business owner hopes to preserve fan favourites, like fresh bread, pies, sausage rolls, quiches and options for the sweet-tooth too.

But he is also looking into making some necessary improvements.

“We’ve started making mushy-peas and people are really enjoying it,” Mr Haafken said.

“I’ve just put in a new coffee machine too and we’re using a local roaster, Reef Coffee and we’re hearing really great feedback about it.”

Mr Haafken said he and his team are dedicated to offering customers the full service experience.

“We will always welcome them with a friendly smile and great service,” he said.

“Every customer is special so we want to ensure that they feel that way too.”

Clocking on each morning at two o’clock to bake everything from scratch, the business owner plans to hire an apprentice in the future.

Tradewinds Bakery is at 21 Woongarra St, is open six days a week, 6am to 5pm weekdays and till 1pm on Saturday.