Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Baker Mark Haafkens is the new owner of Tradewinds Bakery in Woongarra Street.
Baker Mark Haafkens is the new owner of Tradewinds Bakery in Woongarra Street.
Business

Veteran baker to take over Tradewinds

Rhylea Millar
10th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL baker Mark Haafken recently became the new owner of Tradewinds Bakery and you could say he is on a bit of a roll, and not the bread kind.

After being a baker for 35 years and working at Tradewinds for the last six years, Mr Haafken said it was ‘just the right time’ to jump at the opportunity.

“Since I left school, at the age of about 15, I’ve been baking and I did a bit of cheffing for a while but found my way back to baking,” he said.

“I always loved helping Mum out in the kitchen and I’m just so passionate about making great food that customers really enjoy.”

The new business owner hopes to preserve fan favourites, like fresh bread, pies, sausage rolls, quiches and options for the sweet-tooth too.

But he is also looking into making some necessary improvements.

“We’ve started making mushy-peas and people are really enjoying it,” Mr Haafken said.

“I’ve just put in a new coffee machine too and we’re using a local roaster, Reef Coffee and we’re hearing really great feedback about it.”

Mr Haafken said he and his team are dedicated to offering customers the full service experience.

“We will always welcome them with a friendly smile and great service,” he said.

“Every customer is special so we want to ensure that they feel that way too.”

Clocking on each morning at two o’clock to bake everything from scratch, the business owner plans to hire an apprentice in the future.

Tradewinds Bakery is at 21 Woongarra St, is open six days a week, 6am to 5pm weekdays and till 1pm on Saturday.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Thief makes off with one bike before returning for another

    premium_icon Thief makes off with one bike before returning for another

    Crime TWO MOTORCYCLES were stolen early on Saturday night from North Bundaberg.

    Police look into dance floor assault

    premium_icon Police look into dance floor assault

    News POLICE are investigating after an 18-year-old woman was allegedly punched in the...

    Taking a pee in the CBD costs man a $133 fee

    premium_icon Taking a pee in the CBD costs man a $133 fee

    News THE 21-year-old was spotted by police relieving himself outside a Bourbong St cafe...