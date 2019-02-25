Menu
DEAD AND DYING: Fish and birds were filmed and photographed dying and dead at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.
Vet confirms dead ducks likely killed by avian botulism

Carolyn Booth
25th Feb 2019 2:21 PM
A VET has confirmed dead or sick ducks at the Bundaberg Botanical Gardens likely contracted avian botulism.

Residents raised concerns about the levels of water in the lake late last week after thousands of dead fish blanketed the lake at the gardens, with Bundaberg Regional Council conceding they could have died as a result of water being pumped from the large upstream lake into the Chinese Gardens.

The council also said the fish kill could have happened regardless of the pumping, due to the hot and dry conditions.

As the council removed the dead fish from the water and buried them in trenches on the banks of the lake, ducks became the next casualties.

According to the Queensland's government website, botulism is a disease characterised by paralysis of the neck and limbs of poultry.

It's caused by the ingestion of a toxin produced by a bacterium that lives on decaying animal and vegetable matter.

The toxin can be passed up the food chain as birds consume the contaminated fish or eat maggots from the decaying carcasses of infected individuals.

A council spokesman said it had been advised that a veterinarian visited the Botanic Gardens this morning in response to a complaint to the Queensland Government on the weekend in relation to the sick/dead ducks.

"The vet has advised that no autopsy was conducted as the birds were too decomposed,” he said.　　　　　　　　　

"The vet is extremely confident that the ducks had avian botulism, which is a regular occurrence throughout Queensland.　

"It has occurred in the Botanic Gardens previously.”

The spokesman said the council staff were very experienced in monitoring the number and health of birds in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens and have well-established processes to dispose of carcases in a safe manner.

"In the coming days council staff will undertake frequent monitoring,” he said.

"There is no risk to public health as members of the public do not generally catch and consume fish, birds or maggots in the Botanic Gardens.”

The NewsMail has also sought comment from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

