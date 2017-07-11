Vessel spends night offshore after whales get in the way

JUST PASSING BY: A pod of whales put on a show for a VMR crew during a fuel transfer yesterday.

CALM conditions and a pod of whales meant a 50ft motor cruiser which had run out of fuel had to spend the night anchored 11 nautical miles east of Orchid Beach on Fraser Island.

While towing a yacht with engine trouble from Waddy Point back to shore, Bundaberg VMR's Bundy Rescue received call the 50ft vessel on Sunday.

A VMR spokesman said Bundy Rescue did not have enough fuel reserves and, due to the abundance of whales in the area, they decided the stricken vessel should stay anchored and wait for help on Monday.

JUST PASSING BY: A pod of whales put on a show for a VMR crew during a fuel transfer yesterday.

"Bundy Rescue departed Base at 6am with the requested diesel fuel secured on the aft deck and rendezvoused with the vessel after several stops and go slows to allow the passage of pods of whales,” he said.

"The moderate swell precluded rafting to the vessel, so the fuel was floated across.

"After some difficulty in raising the anchor the cruiser was underway and Bundy Rescue turned for home, again having to avoid whales.”