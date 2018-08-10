Menu
CEMETERY THEFT: Police are investigating theft that occurred at Kandanga Cemetery. Mike Knott BUN121115CEMETERY2
'Very disrespectful': Police condemn cemetery theft

Philippe Coquerand
by
10th Aug 2018 8:23 AM

IMBIL POLICE are investigating a break and enter that involved several items being stolen from the Kandanga Cemetery this week.

A John Deere Ride on mower, John Deere trailer, Honda push mower, fuel drums and a hedge trimmer were reported stolen.

 

Senior Constable for the Imbil Police Bill Greer said investigations will continue, adding it was appalling behaviour.

"It's very disrespectful to steal from the cemetery," Snr Const Greer said.

"If the items were returned perhaps the cemetery association may consider that to be the end of the matter.

"However if the items aren't returned, investigations will continue and we're confident of a successful investigation."

If you have any information in relation to the stolen items at Kandanga Cemetery please phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or phone the Imbil police on 5484 5222.

