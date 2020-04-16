Menu
Max Verstappen joins the Supercars eSeries
Motor Sports

Verstappen stuns as racing fans lose it

by James McKern
15th Apr 2020 8:26 PM

Formula 1 superstar Max Verstappen jumped behind the wheel of a V8 Supercar for the first time and showed he has what it takes to make it Down Under.

Verstappen joined the virtual racing world for the Supercars' second eSeries round with his Red Bull team and after qualifying fifth, the Dutch star quickly jumped up the standings.

Anton de Pasquale led from the front after claiming pole position in a dominant drive, but it was Verstappen who stole the show when he skipped down the inside of Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen from fourth spot to move up into second.

A second placed finish in his first ever race was enough to show he can make it with the Supercars' best, but in the second race it was a completely different story.

With a reverse grid put in place from the opening race results, Verstappen found himself on the back row and from the opening lap the carnage unfolded quicker than a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Crashes took place all over the track and Verstappen wasn't immune. After running wide on a turn, he quickly looked to make his way back onto the track but slammed into the side of an opponent.

Despite starting from the back of the grid, de Pasquale climbed through his rivals and all the way up into a third placed finish behind Jake Kostecki and race two winner Cameron Waters.

Race three on the night saw the drivers head to Barcelona and it was carnage again through the opening turns with Red Bull duo Verstappen and Van Gisbergen getting through unscathed and running away with the one-two finish.

A second finish on the podium for Verstappen in three races puts him in good stead, but shortly behind with a third straight podium finish was Anton de Pasquale.

As hot as the action was in the early races, it was the final race of the night when the action really ramped up as Verstappen and Van Gisbergen left fans on the edge of their seats.

An earlier pit strategy from the F1 star saw him get the undercut on Van Gisbergen, but on the fresher tyres it was the Kiwi who made it two straight victories.

 

 

Originally published as Verstappen stuns as racing fans lose it

