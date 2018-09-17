What furious Wallabies fan said

THE words that broke Wallabies star Lukhan Tui during an ugly altercation on the Gold Coast following the Wallabies' disastrous loss to Argentina have been revealed.

According to reports, Tui responded to a fan's expletive-laden taunts after the verbal barrage left his sister in tears.

One fan's verbal challenge to Wallabies players as they stood around near the Cbus Super Stadium tunnel in the aftermath of the shock loss to the Pumas was overheard on the Fox Sports live broadcast during an interview between Rod Kafer and Reece Hodge.

"It's starting to get heated down here," the Fox Sports analyst said.

Minutes later Tui and Wallabies forward Peter Samu where captured by cameras involved in a fracas with fans that threatened to boil over.

The fan accused of being at the centre of the altercation was then ejected from the stadium.

The Courier-Mail has reported Tui responded to the fan after seeing how a series of sledges upset his family, who was standing near the man wearing a Wallabies jumper as he verbally attacked players.

"You need to play with more heart," is the phrase that reportedly prompted Tui to respond.

However, Fairfax media reports the man's barrage lasted for several minutes, and included a series of obscenities.

Wallabies player Lukhan Tui after the loss to Argentina.

"You're all f***ing useless,'' he said.

''F***ing disgraceful. Why don't you play with some heart? You should all be f***ing ashamed."

It was revealed after the game that Tui was even more susceptible to the fan's taunts following the sudden death of his stepfather last week.

Teammate Samu Kerevi defended Tui's actions in an Instagram story on Sunday.

"That altercation only happened because the drunk fan told Lukhan to 'play with some heart,'" Kerevi posted.

"The fact that he was even on the field speaks volume. For everyone throwing chat at my boy, shut your mouth."

Coach Michael Cheika yesterday said Tui's immediate future was unclear.

The forward is unlikely to travel to play against South Africa at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in two weeks.

Cheika confirmed Tui has told teammates he is thinking about giving the game away as a result of the incident.

He also said he fully recognised the frustration of supporters after the Wallabies slumped to a record low test ranking of No. 7 in the world.

"I understand how fans get disappointed. I'm disappointed as well," he told reporters on Sunday.

"I saw he was there in his Wallaby jersey as well, it's not like he doesn't want us to win.

"He wants us to win badly. Sometimes that goes pear-shaped.

"There's a lot of supporters out there, no matter what they're always behind you. You've got to always be mindful of those people.

"It's the national team and that's what people do, a lot of supporters last night (felt) the same.

"You can't be talking about keeping the faith, you've got to show it."

Players and coaches will lick their wounds for the next week before assembling again for a two-week tour that could define Cheika's tenure as Wallabies coach.

Cheika was frank about his team's lack of "enthusiasm" and said he would dissect the vision of their latest catastrophe beforedeciding if he will swing the selection axe in response.

"(It was) obviously tough last night. (We) should feel bad. It's the game, you've got to pick yourself up and onto the next one," he said.

"Now we get a run of games away from home and we're going to have to get more consistent ... (bring) better quality play and be more consistent with it and be accountable for that."

