Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Venus Williams is hopeful of starting 2020 in Adelaide.
Venus Williams is hopeful of starting 2020 in Adelaide.
Tennis

Venus ‘setback’ means Brisbane misses out

by Marco Monteverde
1st Jan 2020 12:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VENUS Williams has pulled out of the Brisbane International.

The American veteran, a winner of seven Grand Slam singles titles, said she suffered a training "setback".

"Unfortunately I will not be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training," Williams said

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

"I look forward to being in Australia in the new year and will see everyone in Adelaide (for the Adelaide International)."

Williams, who had been given a wildcard, was due to arrive in Brisbane on Thursday morning.

BI organisers will announce a replacement for Williams on Thursday.

The tournament starts on Monday at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

More Stories

Show More
ash barty brisbane international tennis venus williams
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundaberg's late 1970s drought crisis wasn't as bad as 2019

        premium_icon Bundaberg's late 1970s drought crisis wasn't as bad as 2019

        News IN CONDITIONS that many could relate to today, the Bundaberg NewsMail was reporting on drought back at the start of January, 1978.

        Boost Juice boss becomes a Bundy Bishop

        premium_icon Boost Juice boss becomes a Bundy Bishop

        News John Sheppard wears a number of hats and Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of...

        Where to grab your groceries on New Year's Day

        premium_icon Where to grab your groceries on New Year's Day

        News Many shops will be open, but with changed hours