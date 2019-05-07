Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SMASH AND GRAB: One of the vending machines at Bundaberg railway station was burnt and knocked over.
SMASH AND GRAB: One of the vending machines at Bundaberg railway station was burnt and knocked over.
Crime

Vending machines destroyed in smash and grab

7th May 2019 6:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO vending machines were raided and damaged at Bundaberg Railway Station between 10pm on Sunday and 5am yesterday.

A snack machine was damaged when offenders burnt a panel of plastic on the front of the machine and tried to gain access by jemmying the note insert point.

The machine was also knocked on to its side, causing further damage to panels.

Snacks were stolen, as were drinks from a drinks machine after a jemmying tool was used to damage the coin display, which also caused extensive damage to the circuit board.

bundaberg railway station vending
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Dutton not concerned about Cashless Debit Card swaying votes

    premium_icon Dutton not concerned about Cashless Debit Card swaying votes

    Politics MINISTER for Home Affairs Peter Dutton says he isn't concerned about the Cashless Debit Card swaying the decision of voters in the upcoming federal election.

    Man faces court charged with pokies theft

    premium_icon Man faces court charged with pokies theft

    Crime Police charge man over recent break-ins

    Agforce boss defends farmers' data flush

    premium_icon Agforce boss defends farmers' data flush

    Rural Agforce removes data because of amended Great Barrier Reef measures