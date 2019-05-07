Vending machines destroyed in smash and grab

SMASH AND GRAB: One of the vending machines at Bundaberg railway station was burnt and knocked over.

TWO vending machines were raided and damaged at Bundaberg Railway Station between 10pm on Sunday and 5am yesterday.

A snack machine was damaged when offenders burnt a panel of plastic on the front of the machine and tried to gain access by jemmying the note insert point.

The machine was also knocked on to its side, causing further damage to panels.

Snacks were stolen, as were drinks from a drinks machine after a jemmying tool was used to damage the coin display, which also caused extensive damage to the circuit board.