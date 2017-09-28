Vehicles, number plates, fuel targeted in spate of thefts

SEEN THIS CAR? A car similar to the one stolen from a Bundaberg East business

SEEN THIS CAR? A car similar to the one stolen from a Bundaberg East business COntributed

POLICE are looking for a number of cars stolen in the Bundaberg area and are advising residents to be vigilant if they come across the vehicles.

This morning a Navara utility was stolen from a East Bundaberg business.

The white 2006 model was later spotted about 10am at a Takalvan St address with stolen Queensland registration plates 450-XGH.

The plates were stolen from a Coonarr address about 7am today.

District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the police had an idea who may be involved in the theft and warned people not to approach the car.

"Police have a good indication of the people involved.”

Snr Const Loftus said officers had been working with colleagues in the Wide Bay district in relation to several car thefts.

"We have shared information relating to a vehicle which was allegedly stolen from a Bundaberg North address on September 11,” she said.

"That vehicle was involved with the traffic crash at Pialba (Hervey Bay) on September 22 as a result of those investigations police have dealt with a 16-year-old Bundaberg West teenager.”

Yesterday the NewsMail reported how the dog squad had been called in to help search for a juvenille in Avoca.

Officers surrounded a street block looking for the juvenille who was believed to be involved in the assault of a Hervey Bay police officer after that crash.

In relation to the theft of the Navara, Snr Const Loftus said police were not sure where the car was headed but thanked businesses who had CCTV which helped to identify the suspects.

"Some businesses have been impacted by fuel thefts and we thank the businesses for having CCTV which has greatly assisted us,” she said.

Snr Const Loftus said to help stop car theft, people could install anti-theft one-way screws which can secure the licence plates of cars.

Anyone with information about the stolen cars can phone Bundaberg Police Station on 4153 9111 or Crime Stopper 1800 333 000.