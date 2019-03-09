Vehicles collide on Churchill St, Childers

CRASH: Two vehicles have collided in Childers, resulting in one patient transported to hospital.

ONE person is being transported to Childers hospital after a two vehicle crash on Churchill St.

The crash was called in at 9.40am and paramedics were assessing two patients, one from each vehicle involved.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient had been complaining of neck pain, and was transported to Childers hospital.

The spokeswoman said it was likely the other patient was still being assessed on the scene.

"Everyone is conscious and breathing,” she said.