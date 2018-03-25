Horse dies as car crashes on Cunningham Highway

EN ROUTE: Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the Cunningham Highway.

EN ROUTE: Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the Cunningham Highway. Alistair Brightman

UPDATE 5pm: A horse has died in a single-vehicle crash on the Cunningham Highway outside Warwick.

A 55-year-old woman was reportedly driving a vehicle towing a horse float, which crashed about 10m down an embankment.

She reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Emergency service crews were called to the scene about 40km east of Warwick about 4.14pm this afternoon.

Crews are still on the scene.

INITIAL 4.30pm: Emergency service crews are rushing to the scene of a crash on the Cunningham Highway where a vehicle has driven down an embankment.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a horse float was involved in the crash and it is believed a horse was inside.

Crews were called to the scene about 40km east of Warwick at 4.14pm this afternoon.

It is unknown at this stage whether anyone sustained injuries.

Updates to follow.