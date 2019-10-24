Vehicle theft rise this week

Police warn public to be vigilant after a rise in car break-ins has occurred.

POLICE are calling on the public to ensure their cars are locked and possessions are secured in a safe place, after four vehicles were broken into recently.

A Holden parked in the driveway of a home in Avenell Heights was broken into between 2pm on October 21 and 5.30am on October 22.

Property was stolen from the vehicle, including the remote control to the roller-door garage.

The offenders have then accessed the garage and broken into the Toyota Yaris parked inside, where they have stolen a man’s wallet and carry bag.

A separate incident occurred around midday on October 19 in Kepnock, when a vehicle’s registration plate (160ZBU) was stolen from a Holden Rodao ute.

Another incident was reported on October 22 at Moore Park Beach, when a blue and white striped wallet was stolen from a woman’s Nissan Nevara.

The car was left unlocked and was parked between a house and granny flat, situated beside a long driveway and next to a public laneway.