An unmarked police car was rammed in Andergrove late last night. Scott Powick
Vehicle suspected to have links to break-ins rams Police

Ashley Pillhofer
12th Dec 2018 8:10 AM
AN UNMARKED police car sustained minor damage after a car suspected to be linked to a slew of other crimes, rammed the vehicle in Bedford road last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said an officer from the Criminal Investigation Branch was in an unmarked car in Andergrove about 9.40pm yesterday when he noticed a suspicious vehicle.

"He saw a car go past that looked like the car that was wanted for a series of break and enters and evade offences," he said.

The officer called for backup as the car pulled into an address on Bedford Road the spokesman said.

"He has blocked the driveway with the Police vehicle. The guy has hit the bull bar of the police vehicle and driven off at speed."

"They lost the vehicle, and are still working to locate it," he said.

The car was identified as a white Holden Commodore.

