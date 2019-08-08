Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service crest. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Queensland Ambulance Service crest. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK121015cgenericambo
News

Vehicle roll on rural road leaves woman injured

Ashley Pillhofer
by
8th Aug 2019 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after the car she was travelling in rolled in Alligator Creek last night.

The female patient, in her 40s, sustained chest and arm injuries according to information provided by the Queensland Ambulance Service.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the single vehicle rollover was reported about 8.30pm near the intersection of Eversleigh Road and Gumnut Drive.

The woman was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

No further information was provided

aliigator creek mackay roads rtc sarina roads single vehicle crash vehicle roll
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Federal police investigate possible fake $50 notes in Bundy

    premium_icon Federal police investigate possible fake $50 notes in Bundy

    News FEDERAL police are investigating a possible case of counterfeit note usage at a popular Burnett Heads hotel.

    School principal 'jeered' in push favouring palliative care

    premium_icon School principal 'jeered' in push favouring palliative care

    Health Educator criticised in voluntary euthanasia inquiry

    RUNNING DRY: Desperate measures to secure Miriam Vale water

    premium_icon RUNNING DRY: Desperate measures to secure Miriam Vale water

    Council News Water restrictions in place for first time in more than a decade.

    Bundy's Dying with Dignity group launches online petition

    premium_icon Bundy's Dying with Dignity group launches online petition

    Politics Concerns government is not moving quickly enough