Vehicle reportedly stolen from Bundaberg carport

Bundaberg police are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen from a carport at Millbank.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said the car was taken from a Payne St address sometime between Wednesday and today.

The vehicle is described as a white Hyundai Santa Fe with Queensland registration number 624ZNB and a tow bar.

Anyone with information in relation to the stolen vehicle is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2002096148.