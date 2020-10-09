Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a Millbank carport.
Police are investigating after a car was stolen from a Millbank carport.
News

Vehicle reportedly stolen from Bundaberg carport

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
9th Oct 2020 4:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg police are investigating after a car was reportedly stolen from a carport at Millbank.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said the car was taken from a Payne St address sometime between Wednesday and today.

The vehicle is described as a white Hyundai Santa Fe with Queensland registration number 624ZNB and a tow bar.

Anyone with information in relation to the stolen vehicle is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2002096148.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bundaberg police qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SWEET SOUNDS: Tour to inspire and heal community after Covid

        Premium Content SWEET SOUNDS: Tour to inspire and heal community after Covid

        News To help regional communities rebuild after natural disasters and a global pandemic, a special tour is coming to Bundy.

        Bundaberg Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Bundaberg Magistrates Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Miles accuses NSW of 'giving up' on virus fight

        Premium Content Miles accuses NSW of 'giving up' on virus fight

        Health NSW cases jeopardise border reopening

        Bombshell claim: Premier ‘will lose’ if border stays shut

        Premium Content Bombshell claim: Premier ‘will lose’ if border stays shut

        Politics Premier ‘will lose’ election if borders are shut: Flight Cenre boss