CAR CRASH: Emergency services attended a crash in Bundaberg North last night. Bev Lacey
Vehicle flips into water in crash

Geordi Offord
5th May 2019 8:57 AM
EMERGENCY services were called to an incident in Bundaberg North last night where a ute was flipped in water.

Authorities were called to Waterview Rd at 6.45pm where they responded to a vehicle that had flipped under water in the irrigation channel.

A spokesman for the Bundaberg Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said after inspection there was no driver or passengers in the vehicle.

The owner of the ute was later located at his residence close by with no injuries.

