Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two women were injuried in a single-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Bypass.
Two women were injuried in a single-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Bypass. Bev Lacey
News

Vehicle flipped on the Toowoomba Bypass

Michael Nolan
by
28th May 2020 9:29 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women were hospitalised after the vehicle they were travelling in flipped when it hit a concrete barrier on the Toowoomba Bypass. 

The crash occurred about 5.30pm yesterday, near the Boundary Rd intersection at Gowrie Junction.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said both women were aged in their 30s. 

One suffered an upper arm injury while the second had injuries to her shoulder and chest.

Both were transported in a stable condition to the Toowoomba Hospital.

In an unrelated incident two motorists were hospitalised in a stable condition after they crashed at the intersection of Ruthven St and South St, about 8.20pm, yesterday. 

More Stories

queensland ambulance service toowoomba bypass toowoomba traffic traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tensions spill over; council avoids Paradise legal action

        premium_icon Tensions spill over; council avoids Paradise legal action

        News LAWYER Tom Marland intends on fighting a legal battle, beginning in court tomorrow.

        Flags fly at full mast in remembrance of our history

        premium_icon Flags fly at full mast in remembrance of our history

        News ABORIGINAL, Torres Strait Islander and Australian flags were hoisted to the tops of...

        Citizen scientists keeping the reef clean

        premium_icon Citizen scientists keeping the reef clean

        News Lady Musgrave Experience first started the special program last year with the...

        Man in hospital after suspected snake bite

        premium_icon Man in hospital after suspected snake bite

        News A MAN in his 40s was taken to hospital after a suspected snake bite in Agnes Water...