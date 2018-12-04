Vehicle fire sparks blaze in Noosa hinterland

BACKUP crews have been called in after a grassfire broke out in Noosa hinterland this afternoon.

A vehicle fire, initially reported as a lawnmower fire, has spread to grassland at a property on Gards Rd in Ringtail Creek.

Two crews were initially sent to the fire but another four have been called to help as the grassfire spread.

No structures were under threat at this stage from the blaze which broke out about 5.15pm.

Crews are working to contain the fire near Louis Bazzo Drive and nearby residents are warned that they may be affected by smoke.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said: "If affected, residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions."

Ringtail Creek is about 30km west of Noosa Heads.

Meanwhile Coast firefighters have been sent north to Rainbow Beach today as part of 10 strike teams to protect national park from a bushfire burning in the Cooloola section of the Great Sandy National Park.