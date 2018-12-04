Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Vehicle fire sparks blaze in Noosa hinterland

Scott Sawyer
by
3rd Dec 2018 5:52 PM | Updated: 6:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BACKUP crews have been called in after a grassfire broke out in Noosa hinterland this afternoon.

A vehicle fire, initially reported as a lawnmower fire, has spread to grassland at a property on Gards Rd in Ringtail Creek.

Two crews were initially sent to the fire but another four have been called to help as the grassfire spread.

No structures were under threat at this stage from the blaze which broke out about 5.15pm.

Crews are working to contain the fire near Louis Bazzo Drive and nearby residents are warned that they may be affected by smoke.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said: "If affected, residents are advised to  close windows and doors and keep respiratory medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions."

Ringtail Creek is about 30km west of Noosa Heads.

Meanwhile Coast firefighters have been sent north to Rainbow Beach today as part of 10 strike teams to protect national park from a bushfire burning in the Cooloola section of the Great Sandy National Park.

fire noosa sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    News LOCALS and tourists alike are set to be wowed with the re-opening of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks iconic barrel attraction.

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    premium_icon Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    Crime Man caught with sawn off rifle attached to homemade silencer

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    premium_icon Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    News Residents question red tape around property fire management

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners