FIRE: A vegetation fire which broke out at Horse Camp, west of Bundaberg is now under control.
Vegetation fire west of Bundy still burning

Katie Hall
24th Feb 2019 12:49 PM
A VEGETATION fire which broke out at Horse Camp, west of Bundaberg is still blazing.

The fire started at about 11.20am on Saturday, with several crews attending the fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said multiple crews were on Delaneys and Tableland Rds undertaking backburning operations in an effort to contain the blaze.

He confirmed about 35 hectares of bushland had been burnt in the incident.

It was not confirmed whether the fire was being treated as suspicious.

The spokesman said while no property was damaged in the fire, the fire came within 1km of a residence yesterday, which was treated as "under direct threat" because of the high winds.

Residents are reminded to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

