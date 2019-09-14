Menu
Fire and rescue services have put out a vegetation fire in Bargara.
News

Fireys at the scene of vegetation fire in Bargara

Rhylea Millar
14th Sep 2019 12:50 PM
FOUR crews are responding to a vegetation fire in Bargara.

Fire and emergency services were called to Fred Courtice Ave, Bargara, at around 10.17am.

The fire is under control.

Residents are cautioned to close their doors and windows and to keep medication nearby if they suffer from a respiratory condition, as smoke may affect residents.

Motorists in the area are also cautioned to drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

bargara fire vegetation fire
Bundaberg News Mail

