Vegetation fire burning on Fraser Island

Crystal Jones
by
20th Nov 2019 3:08 PM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is aware of a vegetation fire burning near the Hook Point area and access roads on the southern end of Fraser Island. Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are monitoring and patrolling the area.

There is no threat to property at this time. Smoke is affecting the area, so residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

