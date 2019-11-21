Vegans to hold memorial for chickens killed in crash

Hundreds of chickens were killed or injured when a truck carting them rolled at the top of the Toowoomba Range at about 10.40am, November 21.

THE animal activist group Vegans in Toowoomba will hold a vigil on Saturday for the chickens killed in Thursday's truck crash.

A truck carrying 3744 chickens from Warwick crashed at the top of the range just before midday.

A number of chickens died in the crash, though a number survived.

"Yesterday at the top of the Toowoomba range there was the devastating scene of a crashed chicken truck with hundreds of distressed and deceased birds on their way to slaughter," group member Mo Orr said.

"Vegans in Toowoomba members were on the scene, with the knowledge that Farm Animal Rescue would give homes to some birds in a habitat purpose built for the special needs of broilers.

"Vets in Toowoomba were ready to care for the birds overnight until we could take them to sanctuary."

Ms Orr said the group were denied access to rescuing the birds.

"Instead they were thrown unceremoniously into bins, some clearly still alive," she said.

"Their right to rescue was denied.

"I'm sad but not surprised at the lack of compassion shown. These animals, all animals, are worthy of our moral consideration, yet they were shown no mercy."

The vigil will take place at the site of the truck rollover, on the corner of James and Margaret St at the top of the range, from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Attendees are asked to bring flowers.

The Vegans in Toowoomba group also held a vigil for cows killed in truck rollover in August last year in a similar spot to the chicken truck crash.