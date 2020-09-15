Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Vegan slammed for organ donation ban

by Candace Sutton
15th Sep 2020 5:29 AM

 

TikTok Vegan activist Miss Kadie has been slammed for telling meat eater "murderers" they can't be recipients of her organs when she dies.

The TikTok personality whose handle is "thatveganteacher" but who is known as Miss Kadie, shared the video to the social media platform calmly calling carnivores "evil" and "despicable".

Wearing a purple shirt with the words "Vegan because I give a s**t" and leaning against a tree, Miss Kadie smilingly condemns meat eaters in a video now shared 756,000 times.

"Hi everyone, before becoming a schoolteacher I worked as a nurse for 25 years," Miss Kadie says.-

"And I always talked about the importance of signing our organ donor cards.

"But this year, for the first time in my life, I've decided not to sign it. Here's why.

"I realised how despicable society is, how many evil people are out there.

"Especially since coming to Tik Tok, even more so.

TikTok vegan activist Miss Kadie has been slammed for banning meat eater “murderers” from receiving her donated organs.
TikTok vegan activist Miss Kadie has been slammed for banning meat eater “murderers” from receiving her donated organs.


"And I've decided there's no way on earth I want any of you to ever get my organs if I die.

"The only people I would ever want is vegan animal rights activists.

"Because I will give those organs to those people and I know they will not be murdering animals to put into that body.

"The rest of you will continue to live and just keep murdering animals.

"So I just wanted to let you know that it's really disappointing that it's come to this."

Miss Kadie's video has amassed hundreds of comments castigating her decision and calling her "heartless" for refusing someone in need the chance to live.

"Thank you for condemning someone to death because of a bunch of 'evil people'," one said.

"Tell that to the next child who needs a new organ."

Miss Kadie, whose TikTok biography reads "Miss Kadie is on TikTok to help animals & all who are oppressed" favours hashtags like #meatismurder and #dairyiscruel.

She has made scores of pro-vegan videos starring herself and her dog Bella, who she feeds a vegan diet.

In August this year Miss Kadie, who claims she has received death threats for calling out non-vegans for not ditching meat, called police after teenagers broke into her home, she said, to steal Bella.

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Originally published as Vegan slammed for organ donation ban

More Stories

editors picks health lifestyle organ donation ban organ donation register vegan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why car sales plummeted in Bundaberg in 1986

        Premium Content Why car sales plummeted in Bundaberg in 1986

        News THE MID-80s was not a good time to be selling cars in the Bundaberg region. We look back at why this happened.

        • 15th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Truck yeah: road safety upgrade complete at port

        Premium Content Truck yeah: road safety upgrade complete at port

        News The upgrade will allow Buss and Newman streets to become the main route for heavy...

        GROUNDED: Airline suspends services between Bundy and Bris

        Premium Content GROUNDED: Airline suspends services between Bundy and Bris

        News Here are your options if you’d booked a flight on one of these particular services...