Vegan pollie pushing for meat-free Mondays in parliament

A VICTORIAN vegan MP is calling on politicians to give up eating meat on Mondays in the state Parliament.

In what some meat-loving state MPs say is an overreach, Victorian Animal Justice Party MP Andy Meddick is pushing for meat to be banned in the state parliament on Mondays to "combat the climate emergency" and will move a motion in parliament on the issue today.

"We must do more - and it starts with what is on our plates," he said.

"This is a common sense and reasonable measure. As leaders of the state, members of parliament should be setting an example and acting on climate science before it is too late."

"Indeed, one of the most effective ways to fight climate change is with diet change, but that doesn't mean missing out. The chefs and dining room staff within Parliament House make some fantastic vegan options that I am sure all of my colleagues would enjoy."

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy said "parliament usually doesn't sit on a Monday so I am pretty relaxed about what's on the offering on Monday".

Victorian Attorney-General Jill Hennessy says she’s not troubled by the idea as she brings her own lunch to parliament anyway. Picture: Mark Stewart

"I usually bring my lunch from home so I am not all that troubled but I imagine there will be a little colour and movement around tofu versus roast lamb in the pareliamentry cafe."

Liberal MP Tim Smith was not open to the idea.

"This bloke needs to stop telling people how to live," he said.

"If people want to go meat free, then it's their business."

Minister for Agriculture Jaclyn Symes has opposed the idea.

"Other than my children I don't feel it's my place to dictate to others what they should and shouldn't eat," she said.

"However, as Victorian farms have such a diversity of world class produce I would encourage everyone to try what's on offer and support our local farmers."

Crossbench MP Fiona Patten said she would also not support the motion.

"I don't support a mandated meat-free Monday, but I don't think it is a bad thing for all of us to try and reduce our meat intake for health and environmental reasons."

