Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Vegan jerky saves couple’s bacon

by Ellen-Maree Elliot
29th Jul 2019 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VEGAN jerky has helped an Ipswich couple climb out of a financial abyss and almost into a "dream come true".

Just nine years ago Sue and Graeme Randle were forced to sell their cars, house and even camping equipment after they lost a huge investment in an education technology company.

"We were developing the company, when the guy basically took off," she said.

"We thought, we're not going to let us break us, which it did for a bit.

"We thought, we'll … start our company and not invest in anyone else, we'll invest in ourselves."

Now, they have sold tens of thousands of packets of their vegan jerky since last December and are stocked on IGA shelves across Queensland, South Australia and New South Wales.

Sue Randle of K.M. Foods with her range of vegan jerky plant-based protein snacks. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
Sue Randle of K.M. Foods with her range of vegan jerky plant-based protein snacks. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

Originally, they wanted to sell imported vegan jerky but did not like any of the brands they tried.

"We thought, how about we do our own?"

The Augustine Heights couple worked with a manufacturer in Taiwan to develop a meatless jerky with good flavour and texture and a nutritional profile similar to traditional jerky.

They developed four flavours - teriyaki and ginger, barbecue, Texas barbecue and pepper steak - put in their first order last September and started selling in December.

K.M. Foods range of vegan jerky flavours. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker
K.M. Foods range of vegan jerky flavours. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

"I mean it's not quite a dream come true yet, it's a dream in the process," Ms Randle said.

Sue Randle has been vegetarian and vegan off and on since she was 13 but finally decided stick with it.

"I thought, 'no, enough'," she said.

"It was no good for my body, no good for the environment, and no good for the animals.

"I missed a lot of things being vegan, and one of them was jerky."

entreprenaur iga marketing meat replacement small business sme vegan vegan jerky

Top Stories

    Industry leader explains why Bundy is perfect expansion site

    premium_icon Industry leader explains why Bundy is perfect expansion site

    Business WITH three recycling facilities located throughout the state, NuGrow is keen to start its expansion into the Bundaberg region.

    INSIDE STORY: Droving on rise as grass dies

    premium_icon INSIDE STORY: Droving on rise as grass dies

    Environment Tough conditions as team of drovers move across North Burnett

    GALLERY: Glamour on show in Bundy's biggest race meet

    premium_icon GALLERY: Glamour on show in Bundy's biggest race meet

    Life See who was snapped at the Lindsay Australia Bundaberg Cup

    IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in Bundaberg court today

    Crime Who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.