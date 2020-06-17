Vegan beauty mogul, silver banana and $250k Airbnb lawsuit

Cassandra House is suing over an allegedly bad Airbnb house guest.

A Queensland vegan beauty mogul who rented out her oceanfront apartment on Airbnb has sued the accommodation provider for $253,000 in damages to personal items stolen or damaged by an unruly guest - including a silver banana.

Cassandra Felicity House, 35, a motivational speaker who claims to have made a fortune in a multi-level marketing skincare company, sued Airbnb Ireland UC in the District Court in Southport on June 10.

Cassandra House is suing over an allegedly bad Airbnb guest who stole a raft of expensive items.

Ms House alleges in her claim that an Airbnb guest who stayed at her fifth floor Main Beach apartment between April 1 and April 5, 2018 stole or broke items including $25,000 worth of Tiffany and Co "diamond gifts" from Arbonne, a modern-day Avon, or multi-level marketing company where she has risen to be a high-level consultant.

She also claims the guest stole or damaged $10,000 worth of Swarovski jewellery, $40,000 of sequined designer dresses and 18 pairs of designer shoes from Chanel, Gucci and other brands worth $37,000.

Inside the Main Beach property at the centre of the lawsuit.

She also alleges she lost $55,000 worth of engagement presents from 420 guests at her engagement party, and that the holiday-maker also broke all her kitchen cupboards, burned her cookware and stole her $50 "silver banana" which matches her "apple decor".

Cassandra House, centre, has put together a massive list of expensive items that were allegedly stolen – scroll down to see the full list.

She is also claiming $250 for the loss of cushions purchased from "Luxe bohemian lifestyle" store St Barts, as well as Prada sunglasses and a $279 bottle of Dom Perignon champagne, and $619 worth of Country Road towels and sheets.

Ms House claims she made a claim under the Airbnb Hosts guarantee scheme but it was refused.

Receptionist Caitlin Zagami from Ms House's solicitors office told The Courier-Mail that Ms House was currently overseas.

Ms House states on her Arbonne online profile that having reached "the top of the company" she was able to "retire and travel abroad and use her life to volunteer full time, fulfilling her greatest passion, worldwide education work".

Cassandra House, 35, with partner Joshua Hatter.

Arbonne sells vegan skincare, toothpaste and soaps, and lures in new members by promising to reward the top-sellers with a lease on a white Mercedes Benz.

Its shampoo sells for $40 a bottle, according to its website.

Ms House's two-bedroom two-bathroom Main Beach apartment is currently listed for rent for $700 a week, according to realestate.com.au.

No defence has been filed and no date has been set to hear the case.

Among the items she is claiming is a $50 silver banana

THE FULL LIST OF ALLEGEDLY STOLEN OR BROKEN ITEMS:

- Diamond Pendant - 21st birthday present - $2500

- Small Diamond Studs Pair 1 - 18th birthday present - $1900

- Small Diamond Studs Pair 2 - 18th birthday present - $2450

- Small Diamond Studs Pair 3 - graduation present - $5000

Cassandra Felicity House had thousands of dollars worth of jewellery allegedly stolen.

- Tiffany and Co 'I love you' ring - $2000

- 5 x square cut diamond ring - $4999

- Diamond Ring 1 Ct round with baguettes for University acceptance present - $10,999

- Large Cluster Diamond earring studs with 18 tiny diamonds in each one - $4000 from the Plaintiff's ex-fiance

- Collection of Tiffany and Co Diamond gifts from Arbonne and Team over six years of top awards = $25,000

- Diamond Ring 2.25 CT Side Diamonds l .25CT Round Brilliant Cut $19,950.00 USD = $27,220.71AUD

- 1 Tiffany and Co rings - $2500

Cassandra House says she ‘reached the top of the company’ at Arbonne.

- Prada Sunglasses - $490

- Mimco earrings - $195

- 1 x Square engraved diamond Baptism ring - $1500

- Swarovski sport watch - $120

- White Moet Champagne Holder - $250

- 4 x white Moet cups - $250

- Folli Folli Region Watch - $450

- Swarovski Crystal champagne glasses - $499

The kitchen at the Main Beach apartment.

- Collection of Swarovski Jewellery from awards - $10,500

- Destroyed - glued rocks inside the Plaintiff's indoor fireplace from DUNE indoor Australian Fireplaces - $998

- Smashed the screen of the Plaintiff's iPad mini-$1299

- Broken full collection of crystal wine glasses $300

- Suitcase of designer jackets/ outfits and designer sequin dresses for awards all in suitcase - $40,000

- Broken 4 x crystal goblets - $250

Cassandra on her wedding day.

- 2 x St Barts Designer cushions - $250

- Country road towels and Sheet set - $619

- Destroyed burnt kitchen pots and pans Kruger left in cupboard - $1349.95

- Approx. 18 pairs of designer shoes in suitcase, Gucci, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Guess, Euro Brands - $37,000.

- Two older Mac book pros with all photos on them - $2100

- Bottle of Dom Perignon 2003 Vintage for wedding gift from family that could not attend the Plaintiff's Hawaiian wedding - $279

On stage during a presentation.

- Collection of engagement presents from 420 guests and three bridal showers in two countries from six storage cupboards broken into, knives and forks, designer kitchenware - $55,000

- Electric Heater - $95

- Canon Camera with lens - American engagement present - $3799.99

- Silver Banana to match apple decor - $50

- Broken into cupboard - she had an agreed price of $500 per cupboard - $7000

In action at Arbonne.

