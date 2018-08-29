Hayes: Vega Magic better than ever

Vega Magic storms to victory in the Regal Roller Stakes at Caulfield. Picture: Getty Images

TRAINER Ben Hayes declared Vega Magic is in better form going into this Saturday's Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield than when he won the race last year.

"We're very happy with the barrier (six) and also the good track. The horse is flying," Hayes said on Wednesday.

Vega Magic opened at $2.90 with TAB fixed odds but firmed into $2.70 after the barrier draw.

"He's as good, if not better, than last year. He worked very well at Euroa on Monday morning and he gets down to Melbourne tomorrow," Hayes said

Hayes suggested this year's Memsie Stakes was stronger than last year, with Sydneysiders Kementari and Happy Clapper running, and could prove more difficult to win. But he said Vega Magic's win in the Bletchingly Stakes was a better effort than when he won the Regal Roller Stakes the previous year.

Vega Magic, with Damien Oliver in the saddle, returned with an impressive win in the Bletchingly Stakes last month. Picture: AAP

Vega Magic led throughout to win by 1¾ lengths last year, but with the inclusion of Jungle Edge in this year's field should be able to sit in second placing.

Hayes said the form line was strong from the Bletchingly Stakes, in which he defeated Voodoo Lad, who won the Sir John Monash Stakes before that run and the Aurie's Star Stakes after the Bletchingly.

Vega Magic will head straight to The Everest for his next start after Saturday.

The James Cummings-trained Kementari also firmed, from $5.50 into $4.40, after he was included in the final field.

Cummings said Kementari, who drew barrier eight in the 11-horse field, flew in his track gallop on Tuesday morning.

"Coming into this race he's been really bright, he's come out of his last run in sensational order," Cummings said.

Glyn Schofield will stick with Kementari in the Memsie Stakes. Picture: AAP

Cummings was referring to Kementari's last-start fourth behind Winx in the Winx Stakes, where he was expected to make a race of it with the wonder mare but settled further back than expected.

Cummings pointed out Kementari had had two starts at Caulfield for a third in the Caulfield Guineas Prelude and a second in the Caulfield Guineas.

"I like the fact he's had experience there, he's trained very well and he's gone forward at both runs there," he said.