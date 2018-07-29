Slick pair pass test for The Everest

Potential Everest runner Vega Magic makes easy work of his rivals in the Group 3 Bletchingly Stakes at Caulfield. Picture: AAP

THE remaining Everest slot-holders would have enjoyed watching Vega Magic and Nature Strip treat their rivals with contempt on Saturday.

Ladbrokes immediately slashed Nature Strip's price for The Everest to $8 and Vega Magic - last year's unlucky favourite - to $10.

Neither is in the field.

The other runner in the market that has not yet secured a spot in the race is Kementari, who is set to resume in a star-studded Missile Stakes next week.

Just three slots remain and, assuming Kementari runs to expectations next week, any of the three would be a salivating prospect.

James Harron is yet to show his hand and the ATC also have their slot to anoint.

Chautauqua's part-owner Greg Ingham holds the other remaining slot under the GPI Racing banner.

Naturally the camp is hoping Chautauqua may consent to jump from the gates and earn himself another crack at The Everest.

But if not, Ingham is likely to find himself in a prime position to secure a plum The Everest 'replacement' for the big grey.

In preliminary discussions on Saturday, ratings gurus predicted Vega Magic will rate to a number that is superior to what any of the horses currently in the Everest field have run to this calendar year.

Jockey Corey Bayliss and Looks Like Elvis explode down the outside to win the QTIS Three-Years-Old Handicap. Picture: AAP

COREY'S WIN EASES STRAIN

BRIAN Dais was mindful of the tumultuous week his jockey Corey Bayliss had endured when legging him aboard the talented Looks Like Elvis before the last at Doomben.

"I knew Corey had been under a lot of pressure the past week, so I didn't want to burden him with a lot of instructions," Dais said.

"I told him to just go back and ride him like he's the best horse in the race. I told him not to panic because this horse can run very good sectionals."

Dais' words were spot-on. Chapter And Verse looked a certain winner at the 200m, but Bayliss and Looks Like Elvis descended on him and won running away.

"This is a serious horse," the trainer said after revealing how the horse had overcome a potentially life-threatening leg infection.

"The antibiotics we were using didn't help and we had to get some different antibiotics flown up from Sydney.

"His leg had blown up to twice the size of normal."

Jockey Corey Bayliss after his impressive win in the final race at Doomben.

EAGLE FARM BLOWOUT

ESTIMATES hearings unveiled the cost of the Eagle Farm renovation, with $2.8 million having been spent on it since July last year. The entire project has a budget allocation of $3.7 million.

It's a long way from the "$1 million to $1.5 million" originally speculated when the rebuild was announced last year.

The cost of the Monteith Report was confirmed at $52,250.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe would not be drawn on a return date when questioned by the Opposition's John Paul Langbroek.

"I will not be making the mistake of predicting now when it will be available," Hinchliffe said.

"My measure, as it was back then and will continue to be, is having confidence in the participants in the industry and seeing the track successfully remediated and tested by participants.

"That is the only measure there will ever be. I am not going to be making predictions about a date now.

"What we need for the success of this new track at Eagle Farm is for it to be proven and demonstrated to be sustainable and reliable."