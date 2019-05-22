Where you can get free beer this Sunday
Thirsty punters across the country are being treated to an afternoon session at their local pub this weekend, courtesy of Victoria Bitter.
In a post on the VB website, the beer company announced it would be supplying free beer to 200 pubs across Australia for customers (over 18 of course) for two hours on Sunday.
"There's been a lot of talk over the last few months," a post on the VB website said.
"While we don't know what's coming next, we do know this.
"It's the start of another week and it's time to get back to doing what we do best: working hard.
The statement declared "That's the only way we are going to push this country forward."
The company also issued a call to arms for people "ready to get on with the job of making Australia a better place".
"It's our shout," the website said.
Between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, punters can head to these pubs for a beer, on the house:
NEW SOUTH WALES
Coffs Harbour:
GREENHOUSE TAVERN
CNR PACIFIC HWY AND BRAY ST
COFFS HARBOUR NSW
2450
Tweed Heads:
SOUTH TWEED TAVERN
53 MINJUNGBAL DR
TWEED HEADS SOUTH NSW
2486
Northern Rivers:
WESTOWER TAVERN
KEY WEST SHOPPING CENTRE
WEST BALLINA NSW
2478
Or find your local pub in NSW on the website here.
QUEENSLAND
Sunshine Coast:
ALEXANDRA HEADLANDS HOTEL
SEAFORTH
ALEXANDRA HEADLAND QLD
4572
BUDERIM TAVERN
81 BURNETT ST
BUDERIM QLD
4556
CALOUNDRA HOTEL
12 BULCOCK ST
CALOUNDRA QLD
4551
COOLUM BEACH HOTEL
1822 DAVID LOW WAY
COOLUM BEACH QLD
4573
GOLDEN BEACH TAVERN
32 BOWMAN RD
CALOUNDRA QLD
4551
KAWANA WATERS HOTEL
320 NICKLIN WAY
BOKARINA QLD
4575
NOOSA REEF HOTEL
19 NOOSA DR
NOOSA HEADS QLD
4567
O'MALLEYS IRISH BAR
SHOP 1 19 MOOLOOLABA ESP
MOOLOOLABA QLD
4557
PELICAN WATERS HOTEL
38 PELICAN WATERS BVD
PELICAN WATERS QLD
4551
PUB MOOLOOLABA
23 VENNING ST
MOOLOOLABA QLD
4557
WHARF TAVERN
PARKYN PDE
MOOLOOLABA QLD
4557
VILLA NOOSA HOTEL
19 MARY ST
NOOSAVILLE QLD
4566
Bundaberg:
MELBOURNE HOTEL
68 TARGO ST
BUNDABERG SOUTH QLD
4670
Fraser Coast:
KONDARI HOTEL
49-63 ELIZABETH STREET
URANGAN QLD
4655
OLD SYDNEY HOTEL
34 ELLENA ST
MARYBOROUGH QLD
4650
BAY CENTRAL TAVERN
155 BOAT HARBOUR DR
URRAWEEN QLD
4655
Gympie:
JOCKEY HOTEL
39 EXHIBITION RD
GYMPIE QLD
4570
PRINCE OF WALES HOTEL
29 RED HILL ROAD
GYMPIE QLD
4570
Mackay:
AUSTRAL HOTEL
189 VICTORIA ST
MACKAY QLD
4740
MT PLEASANT TAVERN
11 MALCOMSON ST
NTH MACKAY QLD
4740
Rockhampton:
PACIFIC HOTEL
46 JAMES STREET
YEPPOON QLD
4703
ALLENSTOWN HOTEL
8 UPPER DAWSON RD
ALLENSTOWN QLD
4700
GLENMORE TAVERN
500 YAAMBA RD
NORMAN GARDENS QLD
4701
Ipswich:
RACEHORSE HOTEL
215 BRISBANE RD
BOOVAL QLD
4304
ROYAL HOTEL
2 RAILWAY ST
GATTON QLD
4343
SPRINGFIELD TAVERN
1 COMMERCIAL DR
SPRINGFIELD QLD
4300
Gladstone:
HARVEY ROAD TAVERN
1 HARVEY ROAD
CLINTON QLD
4680
Toowoomba: Read about the four pubs here.